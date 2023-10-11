Bully Ray Critiques Seth Rollins for Performance on WWE Raw

– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray heavily criticized Seth Rollins’ opening promo segment from last Monday’s WWE Raw, claiming that Rollins failed to properly sell the aftermath of his title matchup against Shinsuke Nakamura that took place two days earlier at WWE Fastlane. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Seth Rollins didn’t do a good job of selling his injury on WWE Raw: “These are the things that annoy me. You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables … everything … and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder? Common! We all know the WWE and Seth Rollins are smarter than that.”

On the lack of selling in wrestling: “I’m sick and tired of the lack of selling in this industry. Whether it’s selling in the ring in the moment, or selling afterward. It is just uncalled for. This is not ‘old man screaming at the clouds’ — this is what’s right.”

On the message WWE sent with Raw: “All you did last night was tell me, ‘Forget about Fastlane.’ And that’s the truth.”

Seth Rollins is now scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in his next World Heavyweight Championship defense. The match will be held at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.