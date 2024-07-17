– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued how the Wyatt Sick6 came off on WWE Raw this week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the WWE Universe’s reaction to seeing Bo Dallas on Raw: “Last night [was] the first night we have seen Bo Dallas. Not Uncle Howdy. Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, the brother of Windham Rotunda. The closest living link the WWE has to Bray, we see him live and in the flesh last night — so-so reaction. To me, that’s concerning.”

On his concern for the Wyatt Sick6: “I’m concerned about the Wyatt Sicks once they make their way into the arena. When the lights go out and you hear the noises and you see the smoke, everybody’s like, ‘Ooh!’ Especially because this is a new gimmick and you’re seeing it for the first time. … But we’ve seen it play through.”

On the group coming through the Gorilla area: “I’m like ‘Why would they be coming through Gorilla? They left people for dead in the Gorilla position. We thought that Chad Gable…people were saying they shot him in the head. Bodies dismembered. Lists of people that got hurt by the Wyatt Sicks…they didn’t destroy the locker rooms, they didn’t destroy the production truck, they didn’t destroy Triple H’s office, they didn’t destroy catering…they destroyed the Gorilla’s position…”

On how it makes the group look less threatening and creepy: “One month ago, the Wyatt Sicks laid waste to that entire thing. Last night they came out through it. How…How am I supposed to now buy into how ominous, creepy, maniacal, bad? It’s another gimmick. want to love it. But don’t make it make sense to me. I don’t want it to make sense. I want it to be as unpredictable as you can make it. You should never know where the Wyatt Sicks are, if they’re there at all.”