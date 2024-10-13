Bully Ray Debuts at GCW Fight Club For War Games Match, Allie Katch Turns On Effy

GCW is holding night one of their Fight Club event tonight, where Bully Ray made his debut as in the War Games match. He was part of the team Deathmatch Royalty, along with Matt Cardona, Broski Jimmy and Mance Warner. They faced Effy, Allie Katch, Joey Janela and 1 Called Manders, representing Team GCW. At the end of the match, Katch turned on her longtime tag partner Effy to give the win to their opponents.

Bully ray is the final member of death match royalty #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/HGO6JBnOpK — Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) October 13, 2024