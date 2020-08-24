wrestling / News
Bully Ray Defends Otis From Fan On Twitter
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
Bully Ray got defensive of Otis in a post on Twitter last night, calling out a fan who gave their own opinion on the 2020 Mr. Money in the Bank.
The fan wrote: “Otis is the shits. I actually just flushed a Otis.”
Bully replied: “Otis works for WWE, makes a great living, is on TV, is extremely entertaing and gets to hug and kiss Mandy. You have 7 followers.”
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 24, 2020
