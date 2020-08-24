wrestling / News

Bully Ray Defends Otis From Fan On Twitter

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Otis Mandy Rose SummerSlam

Bully Ray got defensive of Otis in a post on Twitter last night, calling out a fan who gave their own opinion on the 2020 Mr. Money in the Bank.

The fan wrote: “Otis is the shits. I actually just flushed a Otis.

Bully replied: “Otis works for WWE, makes a great living, is on TV, is extremely entertaing and gets to hug and kiss Mandy. You have 7 followers.

