Bully Ray Defends Otis From Fan On Twitter

Bully Ray got defensive of Otis in a post on Twitter last night, calling out a fan who gave their own opinion on the 2020 Mr. Money in the Bank.

The fan wrote: “Otis is the shits. I actually just flushed a Otis.”

Bully replied: “Otis works for WWE, makes a great living, is on TV, is extremely entertaing and gets to hug and kiss Mandy. You have 7 followers.”