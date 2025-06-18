– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan suffering a dislocated shoulder injury on WWE Raw earlier this week, noting that it was a “1000% freak accident.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the dangers of professional wrestling: “When you sign a wrestling contract, and this is verbiage is even in the contracts of a good wrestling school, it basically says that ‘Anything can happen in that ring.’ From hangnail to death. Because what we do is very, very dangerous. And sometimes on the most simple things, like we saw last night, something can go wrong.”

On Morgan’s injury: “Liv didn’t do anything wrong. She was falling forward, she puts her hands in front of her face to protect her fall. Whether she does it because she was trained to do it, or just does it instinctually…She put her arms up, her elbow hit in a certain way where it just kind of shimmied out. That shot went right up her shoulder, dislocated her shoulder. It happens. It can happen to anybody. It can happen to the biggest star in the world, to the first day indie guy.”

On WWE Raw, Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during a match after an awkward fall. While attempting a move, she landed incorrectly, causing immediate pain and difficulty with her arm. Medical staff quickly attended to her in the ring, and the match was halted to assess her condition. Liv was visibly in discomfort, and after a brief evaluation, she was escorted from the ring for further treatment. The incident was a reminder of the physical risks WWE Superstars face during their matches.

As previously reported, the severity of the dislocation Liv Morgan suffered is unknown, along with how long it might keep her away from the ring.