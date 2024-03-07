– As previously reported, the retirement of Sting that took place last Sunday at AEW Revolution was mentioned by WWE broadcasters Michael Cole and Pat McAfee last Monday during WWE Raw. During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took note of Cole and McAfee mentioning Sting’s retirement during the live Raw broadcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee mentioning Sting: “Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are not uttering those words about Sting if not approved, because that would be going into business for themselves and who knows who’s going to do what? It seemed like McAfee wanted to get into the match and then Cole kind of cut it off, I don’t know why. I don’t know if Cole just felt like it was time to move on to the next thing or they didn’t want to get too deep into it.”

On why it was the right thing to do: “But, yes, acknowledging Sting was the absolutely right thing to do from the WWE, and they also acknowledged the passing of Butcher Vachon.”