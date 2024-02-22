Bully Ray Discusses Shotzi Suffering a Torn ACL Injury

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Shotzi suffering a knee injury during her match against Lyra Valkyria, which aired on last Tuesday’s WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Shotzi’s injury: “When she did hit the floor, she buckled in a way that she propelled herself away from Lyra, she fell in a direction where she couldn’t even hold on to Lyra, but my God, the drop from the apron to the floor is three feet, four feet, it’s not that big, but anything can happen in that ring.”

On how a torn ACL can be a huge setback for a wrestler: “You might heal 100 percent and you’re ready to go and did the best rehab you possibly can, and the doctor can turn around and go to the WWE, ‘My God, Shotzi healed so well. Her ACL is stronger than it’s ever been, she is good to go.’ And then creative has nothing for you at that moment. And what do you do? That’s the fear when it comes to injuries and that all flashes in your head. Wrestlers go almost instinctively to the negative in the snap of a finger.”

As noted, Shotzi confirmed she suffered a torn ACL injury, which is expected to keep her out about nine months.