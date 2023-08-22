Bully Ray Doesn’t Think AEW Would be the Right Fit for Edge

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Edge potentially going to AEW with his WWE contract set to expire at the end of September 2023. Edge wrestled Sheamus last Friday on SmackDown, which the WWE Hall of Famer also said was the last match on his current contract. Bully Ray stated the following on Edge (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If this is Edge’s last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done … do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt. There could be one hell of a bidding war. I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge … WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don’t think that’s the right fit … I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer.”