In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about the idea of Seth Rollins joining the original Bloodline in their War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. He noted that based on the way Rollins has been talking on RAW, he doesn’t think he’ll be the one to back them up.

He said on Seth Rollins: “To me, what Seth said in the back [on ‘Raw’] trumps what happened in the ring. I use the word ‘adamant.’ I can’t think of a better word. [Seth said] ‘No way in hell, based on my history with Roman Reigns, no matter what happens am I ever standing side by side with this guy again. I mean, they’ll build up to it night of show, [saying] ‘Who’s that fifth member going to be?’ I’m sure that fifth member will not be standing out there with them at the side of the cage, if that’s the route they go. I don’t want them to be … I want it to be a surprise. There’s the other names floating out there that it could possibly be. But, like I said, I don’t know if after what I saw last night that Seth is going to change his mind.”