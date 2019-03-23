Bully Ray Doesn’t Want Johnny Gargano To Move To The WWE Main Roster

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about WWE’s plans to bring Johnny Gargano to the main roster from NXT and why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Johnny Wrestling to make the move.

He said: “I would rather see Johnny get double parked in NXT. And when I say ‘double parked’, I mean that in the best way. Gargano is a stud in NXT and we know that, right? If they have nothing for him on the main roster, there is zero good reason to bring him up. We talk about this all the time. Guys come up to the main roster and then are never heard from again. Unfortunately we talk about our friends Bobby Roode and especially now the new victim is EC3. I don’t think they would do that with Gargano but you never know. It’s very, very easy to find yourself in limbo on the main roster. Because we see it happen to so many guys and girls, right? I’d much rather see him stay in NXT. I’d rather see him do what he does there. Gargano’s a bigger star now because he’s had a little stint on the main roster, so staying on NXT is gonna help give the NXT guys the rub. And I can almost see Gargano working with a Riddle..I can see him working with anybody over there. It doesn’t matter. So I would much rather see him stay there until Ciampa is ready to come back. Now when Ciampa comes back, if they move them both back up to the main roster, then that main roster move was because of Ciampa.”

