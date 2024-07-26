wrestling / News

Bully Ray Enjoyed AEW Blood & Guts, Critiques Ending Of Match

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Darby Allin Blood & Guts 7-24-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bully Ray enjoyed the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, though he did have a critique about the finish. Wednesday’s show saw Team AEW defeat The Elite after Darby Allin threatened to set a handcuffed and gasoline-doused Jack Perry on fire, which caused Matt Jackson to surrender. Bully talked about the match on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the match: “[It was] extremely entertaining… I understood the psychology behind the finish. I had a lot of first-time callers call into After Dark last night that were at the arena … who said that the live crowd was not happy with the actual finish. … He said there were definitely rumblings and groans in the crowd.”

On the ending not playing out in a satisfying way: “There was not enough drama, there was not enough suspense. There was no ‘Holy s**t, he might actually set him on fire’ factor, because he was a whole ring’s length away. You gotta bring people right to the edge and then you take it away from them.”

On enjoying the match as a whole: “I didn’t think the finish was flat enough to take away from the great hour of action. I also enjoyed the fact that they incorporated some psychology into the match with Hangman not coming down during his entrance, and then jumping Swerve in the aisleway and handcuffing him.”

