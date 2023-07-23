Bully Ray Is Enjoying Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey, Looking Forward to SummerSlam Match

Bully Ray is a fan of the feud between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, and says that he is looking forward to their match at SummerSlam. The two began feuding after Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank and cost them the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Bully talked about the rivalry on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and talked about their segment on Smackdown, saying that he’s looking forward to their match.

“Ronda did a great job on the microphone last night generating some heat and I thought Shayna stepped up to the plate also,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I enjoyed the banter between the two and I’m looking forward to this match at SummerSlam. Both of these ladies have an aggressive style. We could get a UWF or UWFI kind of match out of Shayna and Ronda with that WWE sports entertainment factor put into it.”

SummerSlam takes place on August 5th from Detroit, Michigan and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.