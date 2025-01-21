– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the segment on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw of where CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre declared themselves for the Royal Rumble this year, and how important it is to Punk that he wins and goes to WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“For Punk, this has been a lifelong thing since the day he left WWE. We know how important it is for CM Punk to be in the main event of WrestleMania. We now know how important it is for Seth Rollins to ruin that dream, for CM Punk, just because he’s bitter and a sore loser. And then we heard from Drew, we know how important it is for Drew. So, yeah, all 30 men want to win the Rumble because they all want to a shot, and there’s real deal, individual issues that we heard about last night.”

The men’s Rumble match is scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on Saturday, February 1. The premium live event will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.