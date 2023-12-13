– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the promo segment on this week’s Raw between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which appeared to set up a feud and a potential matchup down the line between the two. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On not liking Rollins using the word “expose” in his promo: “Getting exposed in the business is a very bad thing to have to happen to a wrestler. To be more eloquent about this, I got exposed by Gigolo Jimmy Del Ray in ECW — being exposed is when a wrestler takes away another wrestler’s smoke and mirrors. When your smoke and mirrors get taken away, what’s the only thing you have in pro wrestling? Your wrestling ability and that’s it. So, what Seth is saying is, ‘I’m gonna show the world that, in this ring, despite that we work in a sports entertainment company, I’m gonna expose you and show the world you’re not the Best in the World. I’m gonna outwrestle you and show everybody you can’t keep up with me.'”

Bully Ray on what he would’ve liked to have seen from Rollins during the promo: “Sports entertainment … I don’t need that [Rollins saying, ‘Welcome to Monday Night Raw-llins!’] from Seth. Especially with the guy that’s standing across from him. [Jey] Uso already welcomed us to Raw earlier in the night, didn’t he? And I know this is part of Rollins’ shtick, but this is where I don’t want to hear the shtick — this is where I don’t want to see the shtick. Matter of fact, if Seth didn’t have on one of his typical, exuberant outfits, I would have been happy with that too. I would have actually loved to have seen Tyler Black [or] just the guy Seth Rollins so pissed off at this guy Punk that ‘I’m stripping it all away to get me in my purest form.'”

His thoughts on Rollins saying he hates Punk: “To truly hate someone, you’ve had to have loved them at some point, and vice-versa.I’m sure there was a time when Rollins loved and respected Punk, but then saw what he did, and now hates him. I love that Rollins used the word hate because I want that hate to flow through Rollins throughout this entire program.”

Bully Ray on why Seth Rollins “won” his first promo battle with CM Punk: “Punk blinked four times. Now, I can hear people go, ‘Well what does that matter that he blinked four times?’ What’s the old saying about blinking —- whoever blinks first loses. Seth was wide-eyed the whole time. Did not blink. Basically what Seth’s eyes told me was, ‘You mother****, I am going to look through you. Because I can’t punch you in the face right now, I’m going to look through you. I’m going to steal your soul.”

On how Rollins wants to expose Punk: “You’re going to have to look me dead in the eye and know, when the time eventually comes when you get in the ring with me, I’m going to out-wrestle you.’ Remember, Dave [co-host David LaGreca], what I said on the text, ‘Remember that out-wrestle line.’ This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk — he’s gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him.”

You can also check out a video of Rollins and Punk’s promo segment from last Monday’s Raw below: