– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated Bill Goldberg vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title set for next weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ray noted that fans might not be accommodating if anything goes wrong with the match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how fans might react to Goldberg vs. Gunther: “I don’t think that the fans will be very accommodating if things go wrong in the match. If I was the guy working with Goldberg, I would sit down and be very adamant with him about the expectations of the match. Like ‘Hey man, this is all about you. It’s all about Bill until the finish,’ let’s just assume the finish is GUNTHER is over right … I’m like ‘Bill, whatever I can do to make you look good in a controlled, comfortable, safe, effective way, let’s do it.”‘

On the best outcome for the match for Gunther: “Don’t go buck wild and crazy, don’t throw a hundred miles an hour and hit me in the head, throw for strikes and it’s all about you … I can always say moving forward I beat Bill Goldberg and you can have your final match in your hometown in front of your fans … and everybody wins.”

The 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on Saturday, July 12 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show will be held at the State Farm Arena in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.