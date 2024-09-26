– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Jey Uso winning the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker last Monday on WWE Raw and wanting to see more surprise title changes happen more often. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Jey Uso winning the title: “I hope they re-adopt the ‘Anything can happen at any given time’ … type of scenario. Nobody in Ontario thought that they were getting that title change last night, but they did. I want to be able to go into Raw, or SmackDown, NXT, Dynamite — no matter what, I’m talking about the wrestling business as a whole — never knowing when a championship can change hands.”

On the fans being able to see a title change: “One thing fans love is they love to see a championship change hands in front of their own faces because you don’t get it very often. I’d like to see it happen a little bit more often, and I think a workhorse television [championship] in the WWE could be the championship to do it with.”

The title victory marks the first singles title of Jey Uso’s WWE career.