Bully Ray Evaluates the Progress of The Judgment Day in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the progress of The Judgment Day’s members, including Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Damian Priest: “Every day that Priest is on my TV, I see him mature more and more in front of my eyes as a main event player in the WWE. … You would think that by watching him, he has ‘heel’ written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface, and if you are a babyface that they have plans for … if they have plans for you in the WWE, it’s much better for you to be a babyface than a heel.”

On Dominik Mysterio: “It’s gonna be amazing to see what’s gonna happen when they all turn on Dom one day, or especially when she turns on Dom one day and she starts ragging on Dom for being a little boy, never the man that he thought he was, yada yada. It’s gonna make for some entertaining TV.”

Dominik Mysterio is competing for the North American Title tonight on WWE NXT. Meanwhile, Judgment Day member Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.