Bully Ray Evaluates Top Feuds on This Week’s WWE Raw

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the top feuds on this week’s WWE Raw, including Seth Rollins and also Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Seth Rollins’ work on this week’s WWE Raw: “Seth was being an incredible ring general last night. … With all due respect to Jey Uso, who I love, Seth Rollins made sure Jey Uso got through that match. Jey was selling so phenomenally, but there were times that I felt like, ‘Wow. Seth is getting him through.’ Because this is upper-echelon, World Heavyweight Champion style work, which Jey does not have a lot of exposure with, and Seth does.”

Bully Ray on Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch’s feud: “I’m going to give this a chance, just like I give everything else a chance, and see if Becky can bottle genuine, real heat, and be hated. I think Lyra has done a fantastic job the past two weeks. When I saw Becky and Lyra, especially last night with the verbiage they were exchanging, I thought of two other people immediately [Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton].”

On Lyra Valkyria stepping up with her work: “Lyra was able to step up to the plate on the mic and she can step up to the plate and challenge in the ring. With Tiffany, we didn’t see her step up to the plate on the microphone and in the ring, Charlotte had to really knock it down a couple of matches.”