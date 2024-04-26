Bully Ray Evaluates Trick Williams’ NXT Title Win

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated Trick Williams after his NXT Championship win over Ilja Dragunov earlier this week at NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1. Below are some highlights (via Busted Open Radio):

Bully Ray on how Trick Williams has improved: “They have to see enough of him to where they go, ‘Alright. We put the NXT Championship on him. We handed him the ball. He has done very well with it. His matches have gotten better. His promos have gotten better. The fans chant for him even louder if that’s possible. Okay, we have something strong for him on the main roster. Let’s bring him up now and plug him in and see how he’ll do.'”

On the objective in WWE: “Because the objective in WWE is not just to stay great in NXT. It’s to constantly move up the ladder of success, make more money, higher up on the card, and become a worldwide draw for the company.”