Bully Ray Evaluates How WWE Is Presenting the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed how WWE is treating the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments this year. He stated the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The King and The Queen of the Ring used to be a serious tournament. You won King of the Ring, that means that they were getting you ready to strap a rocket to your back, they were getting ready to do something with you. Then it became gimmicky — a scepter, a crown, a robe, ‘I am the King, I am the Queen’ … no. This is still professional wrestling at the end of the day, and the Paul Levesque era of the WWE is not afraid to say the word ‘professional wrestling.'”

This year’s WWE King and Queen of the ring is scheduled for May 25. It will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.