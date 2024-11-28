– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the perception of the past issues regarding CM Punk in WWE and AEW. Ray noted that viewing Punk now in WWE, he questioned what the problem was with Punk in AEW, suggesting that AEW had company culture or leadership issues that led to the problems with Punk and his termination from the company a little over a year ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On CM Punk’s previous issues in WWE and AEW: “There were times in WWE where Punk, perception-wise, was the problem. There were times in AEW where perception-wise, and maybe even reality-wise, where Punk was the problem, but now that I see him in WWE for this past year and how well everything is going personally for him, backstage, professionally for him in the ring… what really was the problem in AEW?”

On viewing CM Punk as more of a “rebel” than a “punk”: “One of the lessons I had to learn within the WWE about picking my battles and which hill to die on because much like Punk — I don’t know if ‘punk’ is the right word to describe Punk. When I think of the word ‘punk’ I think of the word ‘b****,’ I think ‘rebel’ is more of a word; a rebellious attitude — and I understood what that was like and I had to learn how to pick my battles.”

CM Punk will be back in action this weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He’ll be teaming with The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos) against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed) in the men’s WarGames match. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.