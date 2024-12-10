– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested ways that he could help Tony Khan improve the AEW product, noting he could would as AEW’s head booker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on possibly working with Tony Khan: “Could Bully Ray and Tony Khan work together? Or more specifically, could Bully Ray be the booker of AEW? That opportunity would never happen … you’re not taking the real-life hobby of Tony Khan, that has finally come to life, out of his hands. This kid grew up, became a man, has wanted to do this his entire life, and has the money to do it in any which way shape or form he sees fit.”

On booking the angle where he put Dixie Carter through a table in TNA: “The entire Dixie Carter through a table storyline was written, produced, and directed by me. It’s my idea, I flushed it out, I gave you the beginning, the middle, and the end, and I told you the exact day and time that the angle would be paid off. I told you when lightning strikes in the bottle.”

On the angle drawing a high rating for TNA: “A 1.41 (rating). What is AEW’s highest rating? 1.4. I booked a six-month angle that popped a higher rating than AEW’s highest-rated show of all-time. That’s why I think I could do it and why I think I could work with Tony Khan.”