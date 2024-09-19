– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk should headline Hell in a Cell. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre as the main event: “You have your undisputed champion on the show, teaming with the biggest babyface in the company in Roman Reigns, in what I would consider the A storyline in the WWE. However, I think for this particular night, Drew and Punk have earned the right to go on last. I think this is your main event.”

His expectations for Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns: “There’s going to either be dissension among Cody and Roman, [or] there’s going to be a debut of somebody new, [or] somebody’s going to return.”

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk in Hell in a Cell and Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline go down at WWE Bad Blood 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.