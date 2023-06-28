– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio feud. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio works so well: “You have complete opposite ends of the spectrum. You have one guy who’s despised and another guy who’s loved. Now, here’s where it gets interesting when it comes to love and hate in wrestling. Is Cody more loved than Dom is hated? Or is Dom hated more than Cody is loved?”

On how much the fans hate Dominik: “If you hate Dom more than you love Cody, what is that going to force you to do to Cody? Love him even more, and that is the importance of the heel. A babyface can only get to a certain level of love on their own, eventually that heel, that bad guy, who hopefully will have as much heat as a Dom Mysterio has to come in to get that babyface to the next level of love.”

On their match at Money in the Bank: “I don’t want to stooge it off for anybody because I want our fans to enjoy it, but everything is right in place at Money in the Bank for Dom and Cody to set up perfectly for SummerSlam and what’s next for Cody.”