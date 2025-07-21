Bully Ray Explains Why He Has A ‘Bit of Concern’ Over WWE-TNA Working Relationship

The WWE-TNA partnership continued at last night’s Slammiversary, where NXT’s Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne walked away with TNA’s top two titles. Meanwhile, WWE star AJ Styles returned to his old stomping grounds at the event. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray noted that while the partnership has been positive overall, he does have a ‘bit of concern’ over how it might end.

He said: “There is so much positive to the working relationship of the two companies, where the positives [are] benefiting TNA a lot more. But there’s also a bit of concern, and I voiced this concern the very first day that the press release came out. And the concern is that yes, everything is great while this working relationship is going on. But if something were to happen tomorrow, or when the working relationship would come to an end, anything can happen in pro wrestling. Can TNA stand its own? Because at the end of this whole process, if it has an end, maybe it’s going to go on forever, who knows? Maybe in some way, TNA becomes what ECW was in a glorified way for the WWE, which is a feeder system. Not a developmental system, but a feeder system. My concern for TNA is can they stand on their own two feet, with their homegrown talent?“