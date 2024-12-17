Bully Ray Explains Why Fans Love CM Punk

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray analyzed the recent CM Punk promo segment on WWE Raw regarding Seth Rollins and why Punk is so beloved by fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on CM Punk’s recent Raw promo: “Not once did I think [he was] egotistical in hearing CM Punk speak. All I heard was his truth, his reality. What he believes to be real and right. The perception of CM Punk’s demeanor makes me think that he’s totally at peace with everything, [saying] ‘Here’s the way it went down. The kid [Seth Rollins] came to train, he had the nerve to ask me to do it for free, then the kid’s on the chopping block, I shield him from that,’ and that’s it.”

On why the fans love Punk: “The people do not care about the history of CM Punk. All they care about is ‘CM Punk is back.’ They care that CM Punk fought so valiantly for a $50 cent bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it, CM Punk is unapologetically CM Punk and that’s why the fans love him.”

As previously noted, Punk will face Seth Rollins for the upcoming WWE Raw debut on Netflix scheduled next month. The match was made after the two got into a brawl last night on Raw. The WWE Raw Netflix debut will be held on Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The show will stream live on Netflix.