wrestling / News

WWE News: Bully Ray Explains How He Would Have Handled The Smarks at MITB, Highlights of Braun Strowman’s MITB Win, No Way Jose Aiming For Next Year’s MITB Match

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bully Ray Bubba Ray Dudley Bubba Dudley

– Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter, explaining how he would have handled the smarks at last night’s WWE MITB PPV, Lance Storm & Paul Heyman also commented…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at last night’s WWE MITB and Braun Strowman’s win…

– No Way Jose posted the following on Twitter, setting his goals for next year…

