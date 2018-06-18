wrestling / News
WWE News: Bully Ray Explains How He Would Have Handled The Smarks at MITB, Highlights of Braun Strowman’s MITB Win, No Way Jose Aiming For Next Year’s MITB Match
– Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter, explaining how he would have handled the smarks at last night’s WWE MITB PPV, Lance Storm & Paul Heyman also commented…
Back in the day, if unruly smarks tried to ruin or “takeover” the show, Devon and I would just jump the rails and beat the shit outta everybody. Problem solved.#MITB @BustedOpenRadio
I still have the Local, Municipal, County, State, Federal and Military Police reports … and copies of the legal bills … that can demonstrate the fact "no, @bullyray5150 was not kidding in his tweet."
– WWE posted the following video, looking at last night’s WWE MITB and Braun Strowman’s win…
– No Way Jose posted the following on Twitter, setting his goals for next year…
That was awesome! I'm aiming to be a part of #MITB next year!!
