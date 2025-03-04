– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on John Cena turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes on the order of The Rock last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how John Cena’s heel turn is like Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3: “What does wrestling history dictate to us? Go back to WrestleMania 3. Wrestling history dictates to us that Vince McMahon turned the biggest babyface in the world heel [Andre] just to get his babyface [Hogan] to the next level. They just did the same thing. They copied Hogan-Andre.”

On why John Cena needed to turn heel on Cody Rhodes: “You can’t waste this stuff on a tweener or somebody that’s not [liked] … people love Cody Rhodes, and people want to hate The Rock and The Rock’s doing the best job he can do becoming hated. Once Rock came back and stuck his nose in Cody’s business a couple of weeks ago, again, people started to chant louder for Cody.”

On why it was easy to turn Cena: “It’s turning a loved … Andre was loved all over the world? ‘How are you going to turn Andre heel?’ They did. John Cena loved all over the world. ‘How are you going to turn Cena heel?’ They did because at the end of the day it’s easy; it’s easy to turn John Cena heel, it’s easy to turn Hulk Hogan heel, and it’s easy to turn Andre heel because they’re loved so much.”