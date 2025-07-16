Bully Ray Explains Why Mark Briscoe ‘Checks All The Boxes’ For AEW

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray praised Mark Briscoe as someone that ‘checks all of the boxes’ for AEW and is someone the company should do more with. Ray worked with the Briscoes during his time in ROH, feuding with them and later teaming with them to become the Six-Man World Tag Team champions.

He said: “Mark Briscoe checks all of the boxes for AEW. The AEW style is basically the Ring of Honor style. Yes? Okay. And we know he can work that style — he’s great at it. He’s kind of like Jay Lethal, it’s a great mixture of the spots and the moves mixed with psychology, and Mark gets it. But he also has a character. That chicken farmer, crazy, wide-eyed, ‘you never know what’s going to happen,’ missing his teeth … you’re behind him just for Mark Briscoe. And, then, oh by the way, his brother passed away and we love him for carrying on his family name and keep wrestling in his brother’s honor. How could you not [like him]?“