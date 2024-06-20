– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the current iteration of The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, noting that while the group is in a bit of a cooling off phase at the moment, they will eventually kick back into full gear again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Bloodline: “Right now, The Bloodline is in a bit of a cooling off phase. Despite the fact that you don’t want to be in a cooling off phase when you bring in new members to the group, such as Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, because that kind of puts out a perception that these new talents have cooled off the act.”

On when story will kick back into full gear: “And The Bloodline story will kick back into full gear. And when Roman [Reigns] returns? Holy s**t, are you gonna get a babyface the likes which might overshadow Cody right now.”

Roman Reigns has taken a hiatus from WWE programming following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 earlier in April. Paul Heyman removed Reigns from the 2024 WWE Draft.