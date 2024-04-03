Bully Ray Explains What Tony Khan Needs to Help AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued AEW President Tony Khan and that he someone needs to tell him that he needs some help. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on what someone needs to tell Tony Khan: “What I’m hoping for is that somebody can finally get in Tony’s ear and explain to Tony, ‘You need a little help here, buddy.’ I don’t think it’s gonna happen, but I’m hoping it happens.”

Bully Ray on Tony Khan blowing through promising feuds and matchups: “When does AEW not blow through stuff? When Jericho’s writing it. When MJF’s writing it. Or whenever any of the other good storytellers are writing it. They’re coming up with it and Tony’s approving it.”