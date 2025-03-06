Bully Ray Explains Why He Didn’t Expect John Cena to Turn Heel

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed John Cena turning heel last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why Cena’s heel turn is so surprising: “I understand why you think it’s so shocking and everybody thinks it’s shocking, but I’m not shocked by it because it’s such damn good business. It’s not shocking to me; it’s awesome. I didn’t think they would turn John Cena heel during his retirement tour because I don’t know how that makes the maximum amount of money.”

On why it not be as big of a loss in today’s WWE: “But maybe they don’t need to make the maximum amount of money on John Cena in today’s WWE environment as opposed to when he was wrestling every day. We don’t have to rely on John Cena to put asses on seat; we don’t have to rely on John Cena for all of this merchandising and stuff.”

On Randy Orton’s big return being upstaged by the Cena and Cody Rhodes angle: “You gotta feel bad for Randy Orton. He comes back, there’s somebody else that … I mean, first it was with Punk, right? [Two years] ago? Now, last night, at Elimination Chamber, the night he comes back is the night Cody tells The Rock he can go ‘eff himself!”

With his win at Elimination Chamber, John Cena is currently slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.