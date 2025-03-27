– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who he feels is struggling in her feud against former champion, Charlotte Flair, who Stratton will face at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s not going to be easy for somebody like Tiffany, who’s not nearly at the level of a Charlotte athletically, physically, psychologically and conditioning wise. If Charlotte drags Tiffany into deep water, Tiffany’s done. Tiffany will get exposed.”

On why he thinks Stratton is lagging behind: “There has not been much cheers for Tiffany Stratton from that crowd. She is severely lagging behind in every way, shape or form and that’s just the reality of it … this is WrestleMania, this is the deep end of the great white shark infested waters, what’s going to happen? You’re either going to swim or you’re going to get eaten alive, and so far Tiffany has gotten eaten alive.”

Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will air live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.