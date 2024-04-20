– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why WWE booking in a backwards strategy is the correct way to lay out storylines. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on booking a storyline backwards: “Which is the correct way to book pro wrestling. Meaning, they might know right this very moment our main event for WrestleMania 41 is Cody versus the Rock, or Cody versus, let’s just say Randy Orton, and we’re doing Rock and Roman for Bloodline stuff, they probably have an idea where they want to go. Now, they’ll book backwards.”

On why this is the best way to book wrestling: “When wrestling is booked backwards, that’s when we get the beauty of the storytelling and the character development. I’d be willing to bet a dollar they know where they want to go. Obviously, injuries withstanding or Rock’s schedule or stuff like that.”