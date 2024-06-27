Bully Ray Explains How WWE Should Use CM Punk Right Now

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the best way to use CM Punk right now in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Punk: “In allowing Punk to talk, you keep him safe. If I have CM Punk on my roster, I play to his strengths. His strengths are his character, his storytelling, his personal issues with others.”

On what he would do with Punk if he was Triple H: “If I’m Triple H, I’m booking Punk in the most high-profile matches I possibly can right now. [If he] comes out of it injury-free, I book him to the next level. Could CM Punk carry the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Absolutely, no doubt in my mind.”

At last week’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago, Drew McIntyre attacked Punk in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, getting revenge for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. It’s rumored that Punk will be ready to return to the ring in time for WWE SummerSlam 2024 in August.