Bully Ray Compares Fan Investment In Seth Rollins & CM Punk

Bully Ray recently looked at fan reactions to Seth Rollins and CM Punk and what he sees as the difference between them. Rollins and Punk both draw big reactions from the fans, though Bully expressed his concern on Busted Open Radio that in Rollins’ case it may be more about his music than his character.

“Do I look at Seth as being as over?,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “Well, listen to the crowd? They’re very loud for Seth Rollins, but what are they loud for? What are they loud for with CM Punk? And there’s the difference: there’s genuine emotional investment in CM Punk; we want to hear what you have to say… There’s a big difference in that.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, this is all about just a few things… it really is just about emotion; it’s how much you give a damn about somebody… Do people care about what Seth Rollins, genuinely, has to say?”

Rollins is set to battle LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.