Bully Ray Is Glad AEW Is Waiting To Put World Title on Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland did not win the AEW World Championship at Revolution, and Bully Ray explained why he sees it as a good thing for Swerve. Samoa Joe defeated Strickland and Hangman Page at Sunday’s PPV to retain his title and Rey spoke on Busted Open Radio about why he’s glad AEW is holding off on the title win. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not putting the title on Strickland at Revolution: “Would have got lost in the sauce. It would have got lost in Sting’s last match because all we would want to be talking about is Sting, Sting, Sting. So, Swerve would have become the first African American World Heavyweight Champion in AEW, would have been a side note if he would have won. Smart not to put it on him.”

On Strickland deserving his own spotlight: “When Swerve’s time comes, that night should be all about Swerve.”