Bully Ray Is Glad That HOOK Retired The FTW Championship

During the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray noted that he’s glad that HOOK decided to retire the FTW Championship on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. HOOK retained the title against Roderick Strong and gave it back to its creator, his father Taz.

Bully said: “I like how that story of that championship came full circle. I love it when you can connect the dots in pro wrestling, and everything made sense. If you’re going to retire that championship, Queens is the place to do it, and I’m happy that the FTW Championship has been retired. I don’t think the FTW Championship has a place in professional wrestling, unless it’s on Taz’s shoulder, that’s where it belongs. I understand why they brought it back, I understand what they attempted to do with it, I understand the significance of HOOK, I like the fact that HOOK retired it, but that’s Taz’s championship and it was created for a very rebellious reason.“