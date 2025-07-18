Bully Ray Says AEW Should Offer Goldberg The Sendoff He Deserves

Goldberg wrestled his last match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend and later expressed his disappointment with it. He noted that his retirement speech got cut off on the broadcast and he wasn’t happy with the build. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that AEW should offer a deal to Goldberg in which he can get the sendoff he feels he deserves, one on the level of Sting.

Bully said: “I see this as an opportunity for AEW. If I’m AEW, I’m opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg…Let’s do it the right way. Let’s give you the send-off that you deserve, and I’d have Sting invite him there. If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, ‘Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we’ll give you the send-off that you deserve.’ Personally, I think it would work ’cause Sting is the guy to do it.”

Tommy Dreamer added: “I do think business wise, it would get interest in the wrestling community, but I think AEW fans would hate Bill Goldberg being there. If you’re just trying to do it like WCW used to do it, like, shock value or you know, hey, he’s going to save this, that’s one thing. The other part: you and I both know there’s certain things that when you talk about them they’re going to trigger emotions where you have your own personal feelings, but also your own knowledge to the subject, and where it’s, ‘Man, these motherf***ers are doing this again,’ no matter what, and it’s hard to let it go…I do think some of that resonates.“