– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the potential impact of Gunther on the WWE Title picture. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how Gunther can impact the title picture: “Look at what GUNTHER did for the Intercontinental Championship. And make no mistake, when it comes to the man making the championship or the championship making the man, GUNTHER made that Intercontinental Championship feel like a big deal.”

On Damian Priest as champion: “Now, the WWE Championship being on Priest, I think Damian Priest is doing a really good job as champion, I just think it’s muddy and a little blurry because he’s so still involved with the Judgment Day. I don’t feel like he’s been presented as a real singles champion. I think they did what they did with him and put the championship on him for the long-term booking of where they want to get with GUNTHER.”

The former Intercontinental Champion is slated to challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.