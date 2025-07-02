Bully Ray Reveals What GUNTHER Told Him About His Upcoming Match With Goldberg

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed what GUNTHER told him ahead of his upcoming match with Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in what will be Goldberg’s final match.

Ray said: “GUNTHER told me he was looking forward to the match. He’s looking at it as a challenge, both in-ring and outside of the ring. The challenge [is] being able to get a good match out of Bill Goldberg.“