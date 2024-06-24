Bully Ray Is Happy The Hardys Are Back Together In TNA, Would Like To See Them Retire In WWE

Bully Ray is glad to see the Hardys back together in TNA, and hopes they can end their careers in WWE. Jeff Hardy made his return to TNA at Against All Odds, joining Matt who returned to the company at Rebellion in April. Bully weighed in on the matter on the latest Busted Open Radio and the highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Jeff returning to TNA: “Nice to see Matt and Jeff back together. Hopefully, the Hardys can bring the eyes back to — or fresh eyes — to TNA. I don’t think the Hardys were used to their maximum potential in AEW. We’ll see what happens.”

On wanting them to retire in WWE: “I would venture to say that the Hardys need to end their career in the company that created them [WWE]. I’d like to see Matt and Jeff in the WWE one day and retire there, and then go into the Hall of Fame.”