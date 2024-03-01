Bully Ray Was Happy to See Shawn Spears Return To WWE NXT

Shawn Spears made a surprising return to WWE NXT this week, and Bully Ray loved seeing it. As reported, Spears made his return to the company on this week’s show and attacked Ridge Holland. Bully Ray talked about the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Spears’ return to NXT: “It was great to see Shawn Spears back … but when it comes to the misuse of talent in AEW, I can probably put Shawn Spears up in the top three names of guys that were just not used, mistakes were made … whatever you want to call it.”

On AEW not using Spears correctly: “They tried to repackage him with Tully, that didn’t really work. What went wrong with Shawn Spears and AEW?”