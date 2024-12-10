Bully Ray On How New Day’s Heel Promos Are Creating ‘Disdain’ For Them

Bully Ray recently broke down the New Day’s heel promo on Big E., noting that one moment in particular helped get them over as heels. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E. in a promo on last week’s Raw, berating him for chosing his “new life” over them and telling him to go back to his “desk job.” Bully spoke about the segment on Busted Open Radio and talked about their minimizing the seriousness of Big E.’s neck injury helped solidify their turn.

“The New Day are making it seem like Big E’s broken neck is not that big of a deal and should not have stopped him from calling them and getting in touch with them.” Bully noted (per Wrestling Inc). “…They’re using some of the most famous examples of broken necks. ‘Well, how come you couldn’t come back? Or how come you couldn’t call us Big E? Stone Cold [Steve Austin] broke his neck and he came back. Edge broke his neck and he came back. Kurt Angle broke his neck and he came back. Why couldn’t you? Are you too good? Are you too good for The New Day now because you’re a suit?'”

He continued, “In their minds, they’re completely justified. That is what generates the disdain.”

Woods and Kingston appeared on last night’s WWE Raw but walked out after the crowd booed them out of the ring.