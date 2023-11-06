Bully Ray Spotlights Ilja Dragunov’s Ring Work, Says Everything He Does Is Believable

Bully Ray counts himself as a fan of Ilja Dragunov, particularly how the NXT Champion makes everything he does “believable.” Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about Dragunov’s match with Carmelo Hayes at NXT Halloween Havoc night two, where Dragunov retained the championship against his rival. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the match: “Ilja makes everything he does believable. I believe that this smaller-in-stature man is trying to hit you with everything he has, and I bet you he is bringing it with just about everything he has. He’s got great chemistry with Carmelo. You mentioned the word that I love the most, the struggle. Everything should not look perfect. You should be struggling to get to moves, should be struggling to get to your feet. Should be struggling at all times to win and that struggle is shown on your face. Great match by the both of them, great chemistry, enjoyable.”

On not being a fan of how the bout ended with Trick Williams distracting Hayes: “I see something that I’m so invested in, and then all of a sudden, grinding halt, because something happens that makes no sense.”