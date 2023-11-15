Bully Ray Has Been Impressed With Ivar’s Singles Run So Far

Ivar is in the midst of a singles run as of late on WWE TV, and Bully Ray likes what he’s seen. Bully shared his thoughts on Busted Open Radio about the Viking Raider member’s work since his partner Erik was put on the shelf, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why he’s been impressed with Ivar: “Ivar has been… impressing the hell out of me, lately. It’s very difficult to be a tag wrestler, first of all, and then break out on your own and have even a small amount of success. Very few have done it… He’s having some really good matches. Double thumbs up from me for the job that Ivar has been doing on his own. However, last night, he had to talk, and when he did, he lost me.”

On Ivar needing to work on his speaking: “I don’t need some over-the-top Viking Norse gimmick. What I need is for the voice to match the man.”