Bully Ray Explains His Issue With How Samoa Joe vs. HOOK Played Out On AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray took some issues with how the Samoa Joe vs. HOOK main event was laid out on AEW Dynamite. Joe defeated HOOK on Wednesday’s show, though the challenger was able to kick out of Joe’s signature moves and went unconscious rather than tap out. BUlly weighed in on the match on Busted Open Radio and expressed concern about how much of Joe’s offense HOOK was able to survive. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On HOOK being made to look too strong against Joe: “I was not a fan of how ‘easily’ HOOK was able to get up after the match, get out of the ring on his own, walk up the ramp, walk back down the ramp. No help. No nothing. On one hand, we have Joe hitting HOOK with everything but the kitchen sink. The kid got choked out, and I don’t know many guys who get choked out, and then after they get choked out, they’re just totally fine and walking up the ramp and down the ramp, no assistance. I would have liked to have seen HOOK [get] helped out … Last night was very heavy-handed on HOOK. I felt Taz was heavy-handed on HOOK on commentary early in the match, almost like, ‘I’m trying to get my kid over.'”

LaGreca felt that moment would have “grabbed everyone by the heartstrings” if AEW had signed off “Dynamite” with that. Bully later said that AEW would be foolish if they didn’t build on HOOK’s memorable performance on Wednesday night. He then spoke about a potential rematch between Joe and HOOK.

On how that hurts a potential rematch down the line: “After everything that I saw last night, if HOOK and Joe were to have a rematch, HOOK could not be beat by any of [Joe’s] moves now. He’s already proven that Joe couldn’t beat him… If Joe says, ‘That kid’s got heart. That kid took everything I had and he…’ Remember when Tony, Apollo Creed’s trainer, told Apollo — I’m getting goosebumps, man — when he said, ‘Champ, that man, you hit that man with everything you had, and he kept coming back.’ … So if Joe says it, in a Joe, heel, bad mothertrucker way, wow. Now the kid’s over.”