Bully Ray Thinks Jade Cargill Should Win 2024 Royal Rumble

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray stated his case for why WWE newcomer Jade Cargill should win the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match.

She said: “Right now, she has not been seen as much on TV because you can’t just keep showing somebody… and doing nothing with it because then you get tired of seeing them doing absolutely nothing. Closer to the Royal Rumble, maybe she pops up. Maybe she pops up, and then you bring her in, in the Rumble. Give me a logical reason in the world of sports entertainment why Jade Cargill could not debut at the Royal Rumble and win. Because at the end of the day, it’s those 29 other women that are going to get Jade Cargill over. Jade Cargill can go out there, and she can look like a million dollars and have the presence and everything, but it’s going to be up to those other women to make her look like the star we need her to look like tonight if we’re going to put her over.“