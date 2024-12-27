Bully Ray Thinks Joe Hendry Should Have Won TNA World Title At Bound For Glory

Bully Ray believes Joe Hendry should have become TNA World Champion back at Bound For Glory and recently debated Tommy Dreamer on the matter. Hendry is set to battle Nic Nemeth for the title at TNA Genesis next month, and Ray expressed his opinion that Hendry has cooled off on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio while Dreamer defended TNA’s direction. You can see highlights of the discussion below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

Bully Ray on Hendry’s TNA momentum: “I think TNA missed the boat on Joe Hendry months ago. Joe Hendry should’ve been your World Champion already; he was hot, hot, hot… Joe wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunities and TNA wasn’t able to capitalize on Joe Hendry.”

Ray on Hendry cooling off: “As of talking right now, is Joe Hendry’s wave of momentum anywhere near what it was three-four-five months ago?”

Dreamer on Hendry’s TNA direction: “With NXT he’s on a much larger platform, that’s why we’re talking about him. I have done, completely by design, the ‘Steve Austin’ where you hit the music and done different things on the same show, and still, every time you hear his music the people go insane for it.”

Ray on Hendry and Jordynne Grace’s momentum outside TNA cooling off: “Sure, the people that are there are gonna go insane for it, because Joe Hendry is over with the TNA crowd. The Joe Hendry wave — as of right now — is not the same that it was when he had the music hitting and he was on NXT… I’m sure they’re still real hot with the TNA crowd, and that’s fine, but Jordynne and Joe were bigger in wrestling than just TNA… I’ll just say: six months ago.”