Bully Ray Explains The Only Way He Wants To See John Cena Break Ric Flair’s Record

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said he would only want to see John Cena break Ric Flair’s record of World title wins in WWE on one condition. That would be for Cena and Randy Orton to compete against each other for the record. Cena has 16 World title wins, tying Flair’s WWE record. Orton, meanwhile, has 14.

Bully Ray said: “The only way I wanna see Cena break the record is if Randy Orton was tied with John Cena. The money match for Orton and Cena or for the WWE, is for Orton and Cena to be tied at 16, and then — I can’t even believe I’m going to suggest this type of match — but you do a ladder match because you can’t go in with one guy at 16 and the other guy at 15 or something like that. It has to be very equal playing ground. I know a gimmick match to break a record just sounds really, really weird, but if Cena is at 16, if you got Randy to 16 … I don’t know how you do it, I’m just saying, on paper, if both of those guys are tied and the belt was … forget the ladder match, if the championship was vacated and up for grabs, Cena vs. Orton for 17 is where the money is at.“